Michael McKee, 77 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Mike McKee will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer and Pastor Steve Sturgeon.

Visitations will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, July 28, 2025, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Wyandot Cares and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

