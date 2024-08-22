Minnie Marie Bash, 99, of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 while in the care of Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2024 in the Clark Shields Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of services at the funeral home. A Christian burial will follow at the Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton, where she will be with her beloved Kenny for the rest of time. Pastor Dan Metzger will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wyandot County Council On Aging, Heritage Christian Union Church (Forest), and/or St. Marks United Methodist Church (Findlay) in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

