Myron Lee Jacobs, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025, in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine.

There will be a visitation for friends and family on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 10am to 12Noon at the Eichholtz & Daring Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Private burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Animal Shelter (Behind the Badge), 284 County Road 32 S, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE, is honored to serve the Jacobs family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

