Nancy Lee Lightner Posted on June 25, 2024

Nancy Lee Lightner, 73 of Kenton, passed away on June 19, 2024, at her residence.

Visitation for Nancy will be on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 PM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 E. Columbus St., Kenton, OH 43326.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.