Paul David Patton Posted on November 27, 2024 0 Kenton – Private family burial for Paul David Patton, 57 will be held in Preston Cemetery, Alger. A public celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date. He died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 at Lost Creek Care Center, Lima. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription