Home Obituaries Paul David Patton

Paul David Patton

Posted on November 27, 2024
0

Kenton – Private family burial for Paul David Patton, 57 will be held in Preston Cemetery, Alger. A public celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date. 

He died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 at Lost Creek Care Center, Lima.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply