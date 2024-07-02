Paul Eugene Rickenbacher, 87 of rural Kenton passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00pm Friday, July 5, 2024 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour prior to the service (10:00am-11:00am) Saturday at St. John’s Evangelical Church where the service will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow in McKendree Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation (PO Box 317, Kenton, OH 43326) in memory of Paul Rickenbacher. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

