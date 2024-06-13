Pearlie T. Gosle

Pearlie T. Goslee, 74 of Dayton and formerly of Kenton, was welcomed home, to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00 -11:00 AM) Friday, prior to the service at Abundant Life Assembly of God. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2024 at Abundant Life Assembly of God, 1010 E. Franklin St., Kenton, OH 43326. A private family only burial will be held later in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Pearlie to the Abundant Life Assembly of God. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

