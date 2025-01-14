Phyllis Ann McKinley, 76, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Friday, January 10, 2025, in Vero Beach, FL.

Pastor David Holbrook will begin funeral services at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview, with visitation from 11-1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Phyllis’s memory to a humane society of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

