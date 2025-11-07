Phyllis Haines Sewell, 98, of West Liberty, OH, formerly of Huntsville, OH passed away Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025, at Otterbein Green Hills Senior Life Community, West Liberty.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Phyllis’s memory to Indian Lake Women’s Club or Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District, 280 N. Oak St., Lakeview, OH 43331.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

