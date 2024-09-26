Phyllis Jean Bricker, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Blanchard House. She was born on January 24, 1946, in Ridgeway, Ohio, to Woodrow and Naoma (Moe) Ansley.

A visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Saturday, September 28, 2024 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 Columbus Street, Kenton, OH. Her funeral service will begin at 12pm, with Pastor Gregg King officiating. A burial will follow in Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory. Memorials can be made to Gentiva Hospice, 1201 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302 or Hardin County Dog Shelter, 49 Jones Road, Kenton, OH 43326, in her memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

