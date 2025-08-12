[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for R. Gene Wedertz, 84 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the funeral home.

Gene passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Gene’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

