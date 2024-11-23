At the request of Randy R. Phillips, 72 of Kenton, there will be no services. It was his wish to be cremated. Burial at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory will take place at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Randy passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Randy’s honor may be made to the Kenton Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!