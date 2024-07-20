Raymond Lee Pack, age 79, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2024, at his home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to assist with medical expenses incurred during Raymond’s illness. Your generosity will help alleviate the financial burden on the family during this difficult time. Donations can be made directly to the family through Venmo @Karen-Pack-52.

A memorial service to celebrate Raymond’s life will be planned at a later date. Details will be shared with family and friends once finalized.

