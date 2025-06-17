[adinserter block="4"]

Reba Caroline Holland Coats, 94 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Reba’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Kenton First Methodist Church where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in memory of Reba to the Fred and Reba Scholarship Fund c/o The Community Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

