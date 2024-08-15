A memorial service for Rev. Ralph Wesley Middleton of Kenton will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton. A time for visiting will follow the service. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ralph passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!