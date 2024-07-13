Richard A. Baum Sr., 76 of Kenton, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard to Not by Choice, 116 North Detroit St, Kenton, OH 43326.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to serve the Baum family

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

