Richard A. Baum Sr. Posted on July 13, 2024

Richard A. Baum Sr., 76 of Kenton, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard to Not by Choice, 116 North Detroit St, Kenton, OH 43326. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to serve the Baum family Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.