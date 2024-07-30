Richard R. Price age 84 of Forest passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice Care Center on Sat. July 27, 2024.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM Wed. July 31, 2024 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial donations may be made to Forest Jackson Public Library, or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Price family.

