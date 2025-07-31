[adinserter block="4"]

A celebration of life service for Robert “Bob” Wayne Arnold, 86 of Mt. Victory, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Bob passed away on Sunday, July 27. 2025, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be given to the Mt. Victory United Methodist Church where he was a very active member. He helped to grow the church, install a three-level elevator in the church, help remodel the parsonage not once but twice and became a lasting face of activities at the church including his great chili soup and vegetable soup which were all homemade.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

