Robert E. Temple of Wirtz Virginia, formerly of Kenton, passed away at his residence June 23, 2024.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society in his name.

Condolences may be sent to Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

