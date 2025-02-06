Robert J. “Bob” Flowers, age 77 of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

A funeral service for Bob will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Vincent Pontius officiating. Burial at Wolfcreek Cemetery will be held at a later date. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at the funeral home. A Masonic Service of Sorrow will be held following the visitation at 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kenton City Schools Excellence for Education Foundation with “KHS Class of ’65 Scholarship Fund” in the memo line (22267 SR 309, Kenton, OH, 43326) or to the Lodge General Fund, c/o Latham Lodge #154 (PO Box 373, Kenton, OH, 43326).

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!