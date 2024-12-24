Robert Joseph Butterman, age 88 of Mansfield and formerly of Kenton passed away at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield on December 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday, December 27, 2024 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton. Memorials can be directed to Southern Care Hospice, 2291 West Fourth Street, Mansfield, OH 44906 and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

