Roy James Justice, 81 of Alger and formerly of Ada passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

A Celebration of Roy’s life will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

