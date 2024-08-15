Russell L. McClure, 92 of Belle Center departed earth for his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Connor Thompson officiating. Committal service will follow at Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

The family sends a huge debt of thanks to his special caregiver, Patti, the staff of Universal Home Care and Hospice, and the staff at Logan Acres Care Center. May God bless you as you care for others. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

