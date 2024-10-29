Ruth Ann Wireman, age 80 of Kenton passed away at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Funeral services will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held for two hours (11:00am-1:00pm) prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Hardin County Council on Aging, 100 Memorial Ave, Kenton, OH 43326. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

