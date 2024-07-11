Forest – Services for Samantha J. Flowers-Pelfrey, 39 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12 in the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the funeral home.

She died Friday, July 5, 2024 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!