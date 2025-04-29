Sandra J. (Stevens) Herma

Sandra J. (Stevens) Herman, 83, current of Salem, Ohio and former longtime resident of Kenton, passed away on April 6, 2025. She dedicated her life to education, serving as a teacher and private tutor.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the First Presbyterian Church in Salem, OH at 11:00 AM. A time of gathering will take place an hour prior to the service at the church the hour prior, to read her full obituary go to www.brown-fhonline.com, Brown Funeral Home (330) 337-6363.