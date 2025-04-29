Home Obituaries Sandra J. (Stevens) Herma

Sandra J. (Stevens) Herma

Posted on April 29, 2025
0

Sandra J. (Stevens) Herman, 83, current of Salem, Ohio and former longtime resident of Kenton, passed away on April 6, 2025. She dedicated her life to education, serving as a teacher and private tutor.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the First Presbyterian Church in Salem, OH at 11:00 AM. A time of gathering will take place an hour prior to the service at the church the hour prior, to read her full obituary go to www.brown-fhonline.com, Brown Funeral Home (330) 337-6363.

  • Donald L. Claphan

    Donald L. Claphan …
    April 29, 2025
    1 min read

  • Wilma A. Willeke

    Wilma A. Willeke, age 95, of Ada, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Va…
    April 29, 2025
    2 min read

  • Anabel R. McBride

    Anabel R. McBride …
    April 29, 2025
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply