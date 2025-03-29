Sara Sue “Suzie” Sutherland

Sara Sue “Suzie” Suther-land, 84 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Hess and Pastor Tom Hanks officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Suzie to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 15436 SR 309 East, Kenton, OH 43326. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

