Shaun Raymond Spearman, 55, of Dunkirk, Ohio, passed away on January 15, 2025, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Shaun’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at the Ada VFW, 2147 SR 235, Ada at 6pm, a time of gathering and sharing will be held for two hours prior to the service (4-6pm). Memorials can be directed to the family and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family during this difficult time.

