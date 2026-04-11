Sheena Marie Striker Capelle, 43, of Kenton, passed away on April 7, 2026.

A graveside service was held at Grove Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenton Missionary and Alliance Church.

Schindewolf Stout and Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Capelle family.

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