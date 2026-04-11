Sheena Marie Striker Capelle Posted on April 11, 2026 0 Sheena Marie Striker Capelle, 43, of Kenton, passed away on April 7, 2026. A graveside service was held at Grove Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenton Missionary and Alliance Church. Schindewolf Stout and Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Capelle family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription