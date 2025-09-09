[adinserter block="4"]

Sheryl Kay Payne, age 65 of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements for the Payne family are in the care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES in Kenton. Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Marble and Granite in memory of Preston and Sheryl. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

