Sonya Exline

Forest – Sonya Sharlene Spearman Exline, 87 passed away on July 13, 2024 at home, surrounded by family after a 6-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 17, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest United Methodist Church or the charity of the Donor’s Choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

