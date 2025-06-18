[adinserter block="4"]

Stanley Earl Price, 82 of Kenton, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025. Born on March 10, 1943, in Jackson, Ohio. Stan lived a life full of love, hard work, and dedication to his family.

A celebration of Stanley’s life will be held on Saturday, July 5th at 12PM at his daughter Stacy’s cabin. Please contact the family for directions. In honoring his memory, the family encourages you to take a moment to fix something with your hands, tell a good story, or simply watch a Western in his honor.

He was the best dad and grandpa—steadfast, kind, and true. He will be missed beyond words.

Memorial donations in Stanley’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

