Stephen Michael Gamby, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on October 6, 2025, with his devoted wife, Patricia, by his side. He and Pat originally lived near Carey, Ohio, later moved to Mount Victory, Ohio, in 1990, and retired to Williamsburg in 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Stephen on Sunday, November 2, from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Church (108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351). The family will share a few words of remembrance at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com

