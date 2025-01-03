Sue E. Pollacek, 79, of Findlay passed away at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, on Monday, December 30, 2024.

A visitation for Sue will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 4pm-7pm at the COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. A funeral service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be directed towards BGSU College of Education. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

