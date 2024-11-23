A memorial service for Terrissa A. (Gray) Sparks, 85 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton with Pastor James Goldsmith officiating. Burial at Grove Cemetery in Kenton will take place at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Terrissa went to be with the lord on Monday, November 18, 2024, at her residence in Kenton surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial donations in Terrissa’s honor may be made to Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton, Not by Choice Outreach or Helping Hands Outreach.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

