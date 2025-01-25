Terry L. Wuethrich passed away at 4:30 AM at Vancrest of Ada on January 23, 2025, with his family by his side.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Kenton Senior High School Class of 1965 scholarship or the Union County National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship (NWTF), 703 E. 6th Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

