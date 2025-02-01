Terry “Tink” Vermillion, 71 of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

It was Terry’s wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton. Pastor Denny Livingston will conduct the service. His cremains will be buried beside his loving mother, Doris. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

