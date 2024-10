Thelma Maxine Smittle, 94, formerly of Ada and Westerville, Ohio, died October 2, 2024. Service will be held at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State Street, Westerville Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Complete obituary and condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com