Todd Michael Smiley, age 60 of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Mt. Victory, passed from life on this earth into eternal, heavenly peace on Monday, May 12, 2025.

On Friday, May 16, his family gathered to honor Todd with a private ceremony at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory, followed by burial in Hale Cemetery and a family luncheon to celebrate Todd’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Todd’s honor to Ridgeway Church of Christ or Jersey Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

