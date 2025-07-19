[adinserter block="4"]

Tracy E. (Burkhart) Lewis age 56, of Lima passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025 at St. Ritas.

A gathering will be held Saturday, July 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 6 at the Neon Moon Saloon (corner of Jackson and Findlay Roads) with live music.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com and memorial contributions may be given to Deb’s Dogs 1560 Wonderlick Road Lima, OH 45805.

