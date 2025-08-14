[adinserter block="4"]

Vernon Lee Evans Jr., 74, of Kenton, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2025, at his residence.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Kenton is assisting his daughter, Jennifer Woodgeard, with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 1pm – 5pm in Marion at Dayspring Wesleyan Church in the fireside room, 2431 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd.

Always Loved and Greatly Missed.

