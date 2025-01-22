Vickie Lee Betz, 69 of Kenton, passed away at her residence on January 19th, 2025.

At Vickie’s request no visitation will be held at this time. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later for family and friends. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with her care. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.coldrencrates.com.

