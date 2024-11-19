Virginia “Nanny” E. Turner Posted on November 19, 2024 0 Forest – A graveside service for Virginia “Nanny” E. Turner, 85 will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Steve Anstine. She died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription