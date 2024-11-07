Vivian June Ford, 98, of West Mansfield and formerly of Ridgeway, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024 at her residence.

Services to celebrate June’s life will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield. Douglas Copp will officiate and burial will follow at the Ridgeway Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service on Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or the Ridgeway United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

