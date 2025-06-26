[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Vondale Lucille (Willeke) McNeal, 93 of Ridgeway, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Vondale passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at The Springs of Lima.

Memorial donations in Vondale’s honor may be made to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kenton or The Springs of Lima. Please include Vondale’s name on the memo line.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

