Wanda Jean Saylor, 95, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Belle Center, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Campbell Place.

Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate a funeral service on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 2:00pm in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center, OH 43310. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 12Noon to 2pm at the Belle Center funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Belle Center Cornerstone Church, 202 E Main St, Belle Center, OH, 43310 or to Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Saylor family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!