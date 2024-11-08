Wanda M Clinger, 95, passed away on November 7, 2024 at Vancrest of Ada.

Visitation for Wanda will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 11:00AM, until the time of her funeral service at 1:00PM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 E Columbus St, Kenton, Ohio, 43326. Pastor Gregg King will officiate and burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Memorials can be directed to the Mary Lou Johnson/Hardin County Library or to the Soroptimist Club of Hardin County in her memory.

