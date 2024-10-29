Funeral services for William “Bill” R. Kahler, 80 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the funeral home. Masonic funeral rites will follow the visitation starting at 7:00 P.M.

Bill passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Bill’s honor may be made to Angels for the Elderly, the Hardin County Shriner’s for the Shriner’s Children Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

