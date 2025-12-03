William E. Beaman, 79 of Kenton, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at the Kenton Moose Lodge from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

