William Frederick “Bill” Neely, age 85, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 23, 2025, at his home, with his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy, by his side.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

